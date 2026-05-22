Ilias Akhomach headshot

Ilias Akhomach Injury: Late call for final game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Akhomach (adductor) is a late call for Saturday's season finale against Alaves, according to coach Inigo Perez, per Union Rayo Live. "Ilias is going more slowly, let's hope he's ready for the final."

Akhomach had been sidelined after suffering a setback from his left adductor injury, and the club will make a final call on his involvement after assessing his condition ahead of Saturday's kickoff. Fran Perez is expected to start if Akhomach cannot be cleared in time for Rayo's season finale against Alaves.

Ilias Akhomach
Rayo Vallecano
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