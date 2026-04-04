Ilias Akhomach Injury: Not risked Friday

Akhomach is still managing physical discomfort from his ankle issue and did not feature in Friday's clash against Elche, with the club opting not to take any risks, according to Union Rayo.

Akhomach had appeared to be on track for a return after completing full training sessions earlier in the week, but the club has decided to err on the side of caution with the ankle still not fully resolved. The Moroccan winger is now targeting next Sunday's clash against Mallorca as his comeback date, giving him a few extra days to get completely right before returning to the fold. Rayo will be hoping he can hit the ground running once back, as his attacking spark has been sorely missed during his absence.