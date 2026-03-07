Ilias Akhomach Injury: Not training, doubtful Sunday
Akhomach (undisclosed) wasn't spotted in team training Friday and is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Sevilla, according to Pablo Villa from Radio Marca.
Akhomach was not spotted in team training Friday for undisclosed reasons and is now a doubt for Sunday's clash against Sevilla. The situation is worth monitoring as he has been a locked-in starter since arriving at Rayo Vallecano. If the winger ends up missing time, his absence would force a reshuffle, with Andrei Ratiu likely pushing further up the right wing while Ivan Balliu could slide into the starting role at right back.
