Ilias Akhomach Injury: Not training, doubtful Sunday

Akhomach was not spotted in team training Friday for undisclosed reasons and is now a doubt for Sunday's clash against Sevilla. The situation is worth monitoring as he has been a locked-in starter since arriving at Rayo Vallecano. If the winger ends up missing time, his absence would force a reshuffle, with Andrei Ratiu likely pushing further up the right wing while Ivan Balliu could slide into the starting role at right back.