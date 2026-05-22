Ilias Akhomach Injury: Out Saturday, late call for UECL final

Akhomach (adductor) won't be an option for Saturday's season finale against Alaves, according to coach Inigo Perez, per Union Rayo Live. "Ilias is going more slowly, let's hope he's ready for the final."

Akhomach had been sidelined after suffering a setback from his left adductor injury, and while the club has ruled him out of the final game in LaLiga, the hope is that he might be available for the UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday. Fran Perez is expected to start in his place.