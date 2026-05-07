Ilias Akhomach headshot

Ilias Akhomach Injury: Picks up adductor injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Akhomach was unable to feature in Thursday's Conference League semifinals matchup against Strasbourg after feeling a left adductor discomfort during warmups, Sergio Rodriguez of Marca reports.

Akhomach was a last-minute absence for the crucial European clash and is now at risk of missing subsequent fixtures. However, the full extent of the issue has yet to be confirmed by the club. Pacha Espino played in his place Thursday, but Fran Perez could be a more direct replacement option if the Morocco international is forced to stay out of the next games.

Ilias Akhomach
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