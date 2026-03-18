Ilias Akhomach headshot

Ilias Akhomach Injury: Questionable Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Akhomach (ankle) will be assessed this afternoon to determine if he is fit to play against Samsunspor in the Conference League, after sustaining a bruise to his left ankle, according to Pablo Villa from RadioMarca.

Akhomach underwent tests after being forced off with an injury in the last match, which revealed a bruise to his left ankle, and he will be assessed this afternoon to determine his availability for Thursday's Conference League clash against Samsunspor, although the staff are not expected to take any risks. The Moroccan had been on the bench in the last two matches, so his potential absence should not be too impactful, with Alemao expected to start on the right wing.

Ilias Akhomach
Rayo Vallecano
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