Ilias Akhomach headshot

Ilias Akhomach Injury: Spotted in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Akhomach (ankle) returned to full team training Tuesday and is on track to be available for Friday's clash against Elche, according to Union Rayo.

Akhomach picked up a strong ankle contusion after a tough challenge from Manu Sanchez in stoppage time of the Levante match, forcing him to miss the Barcelona fixture on March 22 prior to the break. The winger was back touching the ball Monday and completed a full session with his teammates Tuesday, putting him right on the edge of availability for what is a quick turnaround with Rayo Vallecano playing just three days after the international break ends. If he comes through the rest of the week without any setbacks, Akhomach should be back in the fold and ready to provide the kind of attacking spark the team will desperately need heading into the final stretch of the season.

Ilias Akhomach
Rayo Vallecano
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