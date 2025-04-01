Ilias Akhomach Injury: Spotted running Tuesday
Akhomach (knee) was spotted running in training on Tuesday for the first time since suffering a serious injury in November, the club posted.
Akhomach was spotted running in training for the first time on Tuesday as he continues recovering from the long-term knee injury he suffered in November that required surgery. He is expected to be fully recovered for the start of the 2025-26 preseason.
