Ilias Akhomach Injury: Still battling ankle issues

Akhomach (ankle) missed Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Barcelona since he is still battling his issues, according to Pablo Villa from Radio Marca.

Akhomach didn't make the matchday squad as he continues to deal with his recent ankle issue. The attacker will now look to use the international break to get back to full strength since he should have a regular role with Rayo Vallecano once he is fit, bringing the kind of game-changing spark they will need for the final stretch of the season.