Ilias Akhomach Injury: Suffering from ankle pain

Akhomach is questionable for Thursday's match against Espanyol due to ankle pain, according to manager Inigo Perez. "We have Ilias' ankle. We have to be cautious because we are going to need him."

Akhomach is an addition to the injury list, as the forward is dealing with an ankle injury that leaves his status in limbo. He enters Thursday, appearing to be questionable, but with the club cautious about his injury, he could very well be left out. He has started in six of his nine appearances with the club, so this could signify a rough loss. If he were to miss out, Jorge De Frutos will likely move to the right wing while either Alemao or Sergio Camello starts at forward.