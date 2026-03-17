Ilias Akhomach Injury: Suffers ankle sprain

Akhomach played decently coming off bench in Monday's 1-1 draw against Levante before suffering an ankle sprain in the stoppage time, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Akhomach flashed his full skill set off the bench in Monday's draw against Levante, logging two shots, two crosses and a chance created while consistently threatening down the right wing and making a strong case to crack the starting XI after being held out of the starting setup in the last two games. The Moroccan is trending toward more starts in the coming fixtures, though his status now hinges on his health after taking a heavy stoppage-time tackle from Manu Sanchez that resulted in an ankle sprain and left him in clear pain. He managed to return to the pitch, but he will be closely monitored in the coming days, and if he is forced to miss time, Jorge De Frutos is in line to step back into the right-wing role, which would keep the striker spot open for Alemao.