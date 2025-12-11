Akhomach entered at half-time and immediately changed the game with his direct running on the right. Just two minutes into the second half, he drove to the byline and sent in a low ball that Santi Comesana converted at the back post for the equalizer. Moments later, he almost found Tani Oluwaseyi with another dangerous cross before Copenhagen's quick response helped them to get the lead. Akhomach kept provoking with his dribbling and delivery for the remainder of the match as well as contributing decently in defense with a season high two interceptions.