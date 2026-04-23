Ilias Akhomach headshot

Ilias Akhomach News: Fit for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Akhomach (ankle) is on the bench for Thursday's match against Espanyol.

Akhomach is no longer injured and has avoided an absence due to ankle pain, with the forward listed to the bench. However, he did start their last match, potentially still dealing with some drawbacks that leave him on the bench. He will look to see time to test his legs and potentially return to that spot next contest, starting in six of his nine contests with the club, but still without a goal contribution for Rayo.

Ilias Akhomach
Rayo Vallecano
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