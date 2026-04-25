Ilias Akhomach News: key assist in win

Akhomach assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 1-0 win over Espanyol.

Akhomach made the key pass Thursday to setup the fixture's lone goal in Rayo Vallecano's 1-0 triumph over Espanyol. In addition to his goal contribution, the substitute added two clearances to the defensive effort across his 32 minutes of play. The assist marked Akhomach's first La Liga goal contribution across 19 appearances (eight starts) between Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano.