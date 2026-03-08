Ilias Akhomach headshot

Ilias Akhomach News: Option from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Akhomach (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Sevilla.

Akhomach is no longer dealing with his injury and has returned Sunday, with the forward picked for the bench. He started in five straight games until the slight injury scare, hopefully returning to a starting role after testing his legs

Ilias Akhomach
Rayo Vallecano
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilias Akhomach
