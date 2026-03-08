Ilias Akhomach News: Option from bench
Akhomach (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Sevilla.
Akhomach is no longer dealing with his injury and has returned Sunday, with the forward picked for the bench. He started in five straight games until the slight injury scare, hopefully returning to a starting role after testing his legs
