Ilias Akhomach News: Option to face Freiburg

Akhomach (ankle) is an option for Thursday's match against Freiburg, according to manager Inigo Perez, according to Marcos Del Bano of Marca. "Ilias is available for tomorrow's game. He has joined the training at the beginning of the week."

Akhomach was not risked in Friday's match, but after a few days of training, he is an option once again. This is a massive return for the club as they head into an important UEL match, gaining him back after two games out. He is more of a rotational player for the club, but is a useful super sub that should see the field, with two assists in four UEL appearances this season.