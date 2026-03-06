Ilias Akhomach headshot

Ilias Akhomach News: Six crosses in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Akhomach recorded two shots (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-0 win against Oviedo.

Akhomach was kept busy on Wednesday, making six crosses with two shots during the win over Oviedo. Since joining the club on loan, he's recorded 17 crosses, 14 tackles with 12 shots in six appearances (five starts).

Ilias Akhomach
Rayo Vallecano
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilias Akhomach
