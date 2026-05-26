Ilias Akhomach News: Trains fully, option for final

Akhomach (adductor) returned to full team training this week and will be an option for Wednesday's Conference League final, according to Carlos Ganga Galiana of Tiempo de Juego.

Akhomach had been ruled out of Saturday's La Liga season finale against Alaves, but his progression to full collective sessions is a timely boost for Rayo Vallecano heading into the biggest fixture in the club's recent history. The Moroccan winger was not called up by Morocco for the World Cup, making the Conference League final the last opportunity of his season to make an impact, giving him extra motivation to prove his fitness for the showpiece occasion. The club will make a final call on his involvement after assessing how he comes through the remaining sessions before Wednesday's kickoff.