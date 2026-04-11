Ilie Sanchez Injury: Leaves with injury in loss

Sanchez was forced off due to an injury during the first half of Saturday's 2-1 loss to Los Angeles Galaxy.

Sanchez was unable to play through the pain after falling on his neck in an unfortunate action, leaving his place on the field to Besard Sabovic for the rest of the game. The regular starter is now a major doubt for upcoming contests after standing out as a consistent midfield contributor over the initial stages of the season. His absence would likely lead to more opportunities for Sabovic.