Ilie Sanchez headshot

Ilie Sanchez Injury: Out with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Sanchez is out for Saturday's match against Vancouver due to a hamstring injury, according to his club.

Sanchez is heading to the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury. Luckily for the club, this isn't a major loss, as he went unused last match and hasn't started in their past two games. He will hope this is a short absence and he can look to earn back the starting spot he held at the beginning of the season soon.

Ilie Sanchez
Austin FC
