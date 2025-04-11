Ilie Sanchez Injury: Out with hamstring injury
Sanchez is out for Saturday's match against Vancouver due to a hamstring injury, according to his club.
Sanchez is heading to the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury. Luckily for the club, this isn't a major loss, as he went unused last match and hasn't started in their past two games. He will hope this is a short absence and he can look to earn back the starting spot he held at the beginning of the season soon.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now