Ilie Sanchez News: Option off bench Saturday
Sanchez (neck) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Toronto.
Sanchez has been included in the squad despite the major doubt that had surrounded him after being forced off following an unfortunate fall on his neck, though the coaching staff opted against rushing him straight back into the starting role. Sanchez's return to the first eleven is expected to follow in the coming fixtures once he is deemed fully fit to go the distance.
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