Ilie Sanchez headshot

Ilie Sanchez News: Option off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Sanchez (neck) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Toronto.

Sanchez has been included in the squad despite the major doubt that had surrounded him after being forced off following an unfortunate fall on his neck, though the coaching staff opted against rushing him straight back into the starting role. Sanchez's return to the first eleven is expected to follow in the coming fixtures once he is deemed fully fit to go the distance.

Ilie Sanchez
Austin FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilie Sanchez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilie Sanchez See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 19, 2024
Top 10 Trades, Transfers and Moves For the 2023 MLS Season
SOC
Top 10 Trades, Transfers and Moves For the 2023 MLS Season
Author Image
Liad Lerner
February 13, 2023
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 18
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 18
Author Image
JD Bazzo
July 3, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 15
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 15
Author Image
JD Bazzo
June 5, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 14
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 14
Author Image
JD Bazzo
May 29, 2019