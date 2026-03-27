Iliman Ndiaye headshot

Iliman Ndiaye Injury: Dealing with left foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Ndiaye is dealing with discomfort in his left foot and won't represent Senegal during the international break, the Senegal FA confirmed Friday.

The extent of the injury isn't known yet, but a clearer picture will surface once Ndiaye undergoes tests with the Everton medical staff. At this point, it's uncertain whether he'll be available to face Brentford once the Toffees resume their EPL campaign on Saturday, April 11.

Iliman Ndiaye
Everton
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