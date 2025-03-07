Fantasy Soccer
Iliman Ndiaye Injury: Improving with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Ndiaye (knee) is still not running but is improving with his injury, coach David Moyes said in a press conference. "Ili's doing much better, not running but he's improving with his injury."

Ndiaye has not resumed running in training but is showing good progress with his injury. His timeline for return remains uncertain. Jack Harrison will continue to replace him in the frontline until Ndiaye is fully fit.

