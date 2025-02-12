Fantasy Soccer
Iliman Ndiaye headshot

Iliman Ndiaye Injury: Injured Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Ndiaye was forced off with an apparent injury during the first half of Wednesday's clash with Liverpool.

Ndiaye took a heavy challenge and was in pain immediately, unable to carry on. Jack Harrison came on to replace the winger, who will hope to avoid a serious injury, but seemed to be in severe pain when coming off. His first chance to return is a short turn around for a Saturday trip to Crystal Palace, though that's unlikely at best.

Iliman Ndiaye
Everton
