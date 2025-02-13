Iliman Ndiaye Injury: Likely a knee injury

Ndiaye (knee) was forced off Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Liverpool after suffering what appeared to be a knee injury. Coach David Moyes mentioned in the post-game press conference, "We think he's possibly kicked the ground and maybe jarred his knee or opened it up. We don't know how serious it is yet, but we'll look tomorrow."

