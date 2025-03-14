Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Iliman Ndiaye headshot

Iliman Ndiaye Injury: Option after break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Ndiaye (knee) is eyeing a possible return following the international break, according to manager David Moyes. "He is making progress, once we play this game there is the better part of a two weeks break, which you know we might start to see them come very close to returning."

Ndiaye is set to make his possible return after the club returns from the international break, nearing the end of his knee injury. This is after four games out, hoping to only make it five after missing the match against West Ham. He will look to be fit against Liverpool on April 2, although he could take a bit more time.

Iliman Ndiaye
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now