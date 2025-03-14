Iliman Ndiaye Injury: Option after break

Ndiaye (knee) is eyeing a possible return following the international break, according to manager David Moyes. "He is making progress, once we play this game there is the better part of a two weeks break, which you know we might start to see them come very close to returning."

Ndiaye is set to make his possible return after the club returns from the international break, nearing the end of his knee injury. This is after four games out, hoping to only make it five after missing the match against West Ham. He will look to be fit against Liverpool on April 2, although he could take a bit more time.