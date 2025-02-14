Iliman Ndiaye Injury: Out several weeks

Ndiaye was forced off in the first half of the clash against Liverpool due to an injury, which has been confirmed as a medial knee ligament injury. The injury will sideline him for several weeks, with no precise timeline for his return, as coach David Moyes stated in a press conference. "Ili has got a medial ligament injury. It's not looking great at the moment. We're probably not sure about how long it's going to be and we'll maybe get a bit more on that soon but it's certainly going to be a few weeks, anyway."

Ndiaye will be sidelined for several weeks due to a knee injury, which is a significant blow for the team as the Senegalese was in strong form this season. Jack Harrison is likely to be the player who benefits the most from his absence on the left wing.