Iliman Ndiaye Injury: Set to be available Saturday
Ndiaye (foot) was spotted in training and is expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Brentford, the club posted.
Ndiaye was spotted in training in good spirits and appeared to be doing well, making him likely to be available for Saturday's clash against Brentford after dealing with discomfort in his left foot and missing the Senegal squad during the international break. The forward remains an undisputed starter and a key piece in attack, recording six goals and three assists in 25 Premier League appearances this season, so his potential availability is a major boost.
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