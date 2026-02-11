Ndiaye opened the score via spot kick in the 42nd minute, with his well-placed shot proving impossible to stop even though the goalkeeper went the right way. The attacker put an end to a four-game scoreless streak in Premier League play, increasing his season total to five goals, which represents the joint-highest figure on the squad. Despite facing difficult fixtures in upcoming weeks, he could be a valuable attacking contributor as he usually plays full games and remains the team's top penalty kick taker.