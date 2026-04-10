Iliman Ndiaye News: Good to go

Ndiaye (foot) is an option for Everton moving forward, according to his club.

Ndiaye is not injured anymore and is ready for his return, as the attacker has returned to full fitness after an injury during the international break. This is huge news for the club, as he is a regular starter, last missing a start Jan. 18. He has started in 25 appearances this season and will look to return to that role again, scoring six goals and three assists this season.