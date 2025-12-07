Ndiaye was lively on the right from the start, and his best action came deep in first half stoppage time when he sprang a turnover from Omari Hutchinson's loose touch and drove at a retreating defense before sliding the perfect pass left for Thierno Barry's goal. In the second half, he remained Everton's main outlet, cutting inside to draw a fingertip save from Matz Sels late on. His defensive work rate also has been sensational this season, as he already contributed to 35 tackles in 15 appearances, placing him among the best forwards of Premier League in that area.