Iliman Ndiaye News: Provides assist in victory

Ndiaye assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Burnley.

Ndiaye set up Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's 60th minute goal with a sharp pass that allowed the midfielder to clip home and double Everton's lead. He also had a tidy finish wiped off for offside early in the second half, highlighting how frequently he found pockets in dangerous areas. His ball-carrying and quick link-up play helped Everton turn long spells of pressure into clear looks on goal. Ndiaye has now been involved in two goals across his last four Premier League appearances after recording none in the four matches before that stretch.