Iliman Ndiaye headshot

Iliman Ndiaye News: Scores penalty kick Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Ndiaye scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Arsenal.

Ndiaye was in the starting lineup for the first time since returning from injury and made a solid impact with his skills and shooting ability. He scored a clinical penalty in the second half, bringing his total to seven goals in 26 Premier League appearances this season. He also matched his season high with three shots and contributed defensively with two tackles and two clearances. Ndiaye will look to contribute again against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

