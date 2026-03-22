Iliman Ndiaye News: Scores Saturday

Ndiaye scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Chelsea.

Ndiaye recorded one out of the three goals for Everton on Saturday, winning a tackle with two shots on target. Since returning from injury, the midfielder has logged in two goals with an assist in nine appearances, getting two shots on target with seven key passes and 18 successful dribbles in that span.