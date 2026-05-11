Iliman Ndiaye headshot

Iliman Ndiaye News: Three shots Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Ndiaye generated three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Crystal Palace.

Ndiaye took three shots Sunday, just his fourth match this season with three or more. He put one on target and also created one chance on the attack. He added one interception as he played the full 90 minutes for the fifth consecutive match.

Iliman Ndiaye
Everton
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