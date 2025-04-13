Fantasy Soccer
Ilkay Gundogan headshot

Ilkay Gundogan News: Assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Gundogan assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-2 win over Crystal Palace.

Gundogan earned his second assist in five matches Saturday, finding Omar Marmoush in the 36th minute. He now has four assists in league play this season, with those being his only goal contributions of the campaign. He also added three goals and two chances created, bringing him to 23 and 34, respectively this season.

