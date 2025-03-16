Ilkay Gundogan News: Earns assist

Gundogan assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Brighton.

Gundogan was back in the starting XI Saturday after going unused last match, seeing the full 90 minutes of work. He was decent and had a few productive moves, with one leading to an asisst in the 39th minute. This marks his third assist in league play this season and those are his only goal contributions in league play this campaign.