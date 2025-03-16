Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ilkay Gundogan headshot

Ilkay Gundogan News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Gundogan assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Brighton.

Gundogan was back in the starting XI Saturday after going unused last match, seeing the full 90 minutes of work. He was decent and had a few productive moves, with one leading to an asisst in the 39th minute. This marks his third assist in league play this season and those are his only goal contributions in league play this campaign.

Ilkay Gundogan
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now