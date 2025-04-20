Ilkay Gundogan News: Earns late assist

Gundogan assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Everton.

Gundogan is seeing some more success late into the season after struggling a bit to start the season, with he midfielder seeing another assist Saturday. This makes it two straight outings with an assist, also earning one against Crystal Palace last match. He now has five asisst in 29 league appearances, with those his only goal contributions of the season.