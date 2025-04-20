Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ilkay Gundogan headshot

Ilkay Gundogan News: Earns late assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Gundogan assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Everton.

Gundogan is seeing some more success late into the season after struggling a bit to start the season, with he midfielder seeing another assist Saturday. This makes it two straight outings with an assist, also earning one against Crystal Palace last match. He now has five asisst in 29 league appearances, with those his only goal contributions of the season.

Ilkay Gundogan
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now