Ilkay Gundogan headshot

Ilkay Gundogan News: Notches assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Gundogan assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-0 win over Newcastle United.

Gundogan finally gained another goal contribution after a long drought dating back to Nov. 2, finding Omar Marmoush in the 24th minute for the club's second goal of the match. These are his only two goal contributions in league play this season, also having two goals in UCL play. He has now started in four of his past five appearances.

