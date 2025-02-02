Illia Zabarnyi News: Five clearances in strong defensive performance

Zabarnyi recorded three tackles (two won), five clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Liverpool.

Zabarnyi was, as usual, a solid contributor to the Cherries defense Saturday. He executed five clearances, three tackles, a block and an interception. In midfield he won three of the six duels he participated in. He is a consistent performer, and has produced two clean sheets from his previous five EPL appearances.