Illia Zabarnyi News: Solid defensive outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Zabarnyi registered one tackle (zero won), six clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 win against Le Havre.

Zabarnyi delivered a strong defensive performance in Saturday's clash against Le Havre, recording one tackle, two interceptions and six clearances while proving difficult to break down. The center-back has now made three consecutive Ligue 1 starts but continues to operate as a rotational option, benefiting from Marquinhos being rested due to Champions League commitments.

Illia Zabarnyi
Paris Saint-Germain
