Zabarnyi put in a very solid performance, completing 81 of 90 passes while adding one tackle and one block. Because Paris Saint-Germain typically dominate possession, he is not asked to make as many tackles as center backs on other teams, but his defensive work rate still stands out with 70 recoveries this season, a high total among Ligue 1 defenders. On the ball, he has completed 1,101 successful passes, further cementing his role as a key figure in PSG's buildup and defensive structure. PSG have conceded just 15 goals in 19 league matches, and Zabarnyi has been a major reason for that. They next face Strasbourg, who sit seventh in the table, making it a slightly tougher test but one PSG should be well equipped to handle.