Illia Zabarnyi News: Suspended one game

Zabarnyi will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in French competitions, according to the league.

Zabarnyi picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and will serve a one-match suspension for Saturday's matchup against Lorient. The center-back has been a decent option to rest the starters between Champions League games, therefore his absence will force reshuffle in the starting back line, with Lucas Hernandez as an option to start if coach Luis Enrique wants to rest Marquinhos and Willian Pacho.