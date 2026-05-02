Illia Zabarnyi News: Suspension served
Zabarnyi is no longer banned after serving suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards in domestic action.
Zabarnyi has been involved in a constant rotation throughout the campaign, so that may remain the case with PSG facing the final Ligue 1 and Champions League rounds. The defender is highly reliable for accurate passes and some defensive production against most opposition. He'll compete for minutes with Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Lucas Beraldo in future fixtures.
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