Illian Hernandez News: Scores off bench at San Luis

Hernandez scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Atletico San Luis.

Hernandez found the back of the net on a second attempt after the goalkeeper let his first shot loose in the 79th minute of the defeat. It was his first goal since returning from Club America in January. In that period, he had played only 64 minutes and had been left on the bench eight times in a row until this latest appearance. While the successful comeback could help him get more action going forward, it seems unlikely for Hernandez to gain a spot from Salomon Rondon or John Kennedy up front.