Ilyas Ansah News: Starts, four shots

Ansah registered four shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Wolfsburg.

Ansah was back in the starting XI Saturday for the first time in three games, with the forward seeing 68 minutes of play. He would record four shots, with two on target, but failed to score. He remains at five goals this season in 29 appearances (20 starts), with his last coming Dec. 12.