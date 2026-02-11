Azizi tore his ACL during the preseason and has been grinding through rehab since undergoing surgery, but the forward is now trending in the right direction after being spotted back in team training Wednesday. He will likely need a few more weeks to rebuild his match fitness before cracking the squad, yet this is an encouraging sign that his recovery timeline may be slightly ahead of schedule. He was developed in Toulouse's academy as a Pitchoun and could log his first senior minutes with the TeFeCe before the season wraps up.