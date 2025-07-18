Ilyas Azizi Injury: Torn ACL confirmed

Azizi has suffered a torn ACL, according to his club.

Azizi is seeing an unfortunate start to his preseason, as he will likely not have a 2025/26 campaign after tearing his ACL. This will likely leave him out for nine to 12 months, probably eyeing a return next season if all goes to plan. He has yet to see a first-team minute, so this is a minor loss for the club. However, it will set him back in his young career, having to make up lost time once he returns.