Ilyas Azizi News: Returns with U19 team

Azizi has officially put his ACL injury behind him and is back in the mix after logging 34 minutes in Sunday's Coupe Gambardella loss against Caen. The forward is expected to ramp up his match fitness with the U19 squad over the next few weeks as he works his way back into full rhythm. From there, he could be in line to earn his first senior minutes later this season with TeFeCe as he continues his comeback climb.