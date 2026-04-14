Ilyas Chaira headshot

Ilyas Chaira News: Assists from cross

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Chaira assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Celta Vigo.

Charia's pinpoint cross setup the second Real Oviedo goal in their 3-0 victory at Celta Vigo. Supplementing his goal contribution, the forward contributed two tackles (two won) to the defensive effort over 83 minutes of play. In his first season in Spain's top-flight, Charia has scored four goals and assisted twice over 29 appearances (24 starts).

Ilyas Chaira
Oviedo
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